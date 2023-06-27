comscore
    News

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7 in India

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

    Highlights

    • Samsung will launch the Galaxy M34 5G next month in India.
    • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 6,000mAh battery.
    • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will feature a 50MP main camera.
    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

    Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that it will launch the new Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7 in India, which features a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design surfaced ahead of launch next month

    With its Monster 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, the Galaxy M34 5G will provide an unparalleled viewing experience, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Google to soon make it easy to spot unknown trackers, here’s how

    “With Vision Booster technology, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than predecessor

    The new smartphone will have a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to capture high-resolution images and videos without any blur caused by hand tremors or unintentional shaking.

    “Galaxy M34 5G will elevate the photography experience to new heights with its Monster Shot 2.0 feature that powers the artificial intelligence (AI) Engines behind the camera and allows consumers to capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot,” the company said.

    The device will also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z users to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

    “Galaxy M34 5G will come with a segment-leading monstrous 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge watching,” it added.

    Moreover, the battery life of the new smartphone is said to last up to two days.

    IANS

    • Published Date: June 27, 2023 4:33 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design revealed via live image

    Google to soon make it easy to spot unknown trackers, here s how

    Malaysia to take legal action against Meta: Here's why

    Google rolls out quick action menu to access key video functionality in Google Meet web

    OnePlus Nord 3 to launch on July 5 with 16GB of RAM

    Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

    2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

    Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP

    Tech Updates/ launch

    2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP
    Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India

    TECH Talks

    Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India
    Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

    Features

    Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video
    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

    Reviews

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video