Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that it will launch the new Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7 in India, which features a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera and more.

With its Monster 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, the Galaxy M34 5G will provide an unparalleled viewing experience, the company said in a statement.

"With Vision Booster technology, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing."

The new smartphone will have a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to capture high-resolution images and videos without any blur caused by hand tremors or unintentional shaking.

“Galaxy M34 5G will elevate the photography experience to new heights with its Monster Shot 2.0 feature that powers the artificial intelligence (AI) Engines behind the camera and allows consumers to capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot,” the company said.

The device will also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z users to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

“Galaxy M34 5G will come with a segment-leading monstrous 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge watching,” it added.

Moreover, the battery life of the new smartphone is said to last up to two days.

— IANS