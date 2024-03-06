Samsung Galaxy M14 4G has arrived in India as the company’s latest handset with support for just 4G networks. Even though 5G is now available in all major locations across the country, 4G is more widespread and accessible, prompting continued launches of 4G phones. It will appeal to users who do not need fast internet on their phones, but if you would like to have 5G connectivity on your phone, you can check out last year’s Galaxy M14 5G. In addition to not having 5G support, the Galaxy M14 4G packs a smaller battery but also costs less than the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G price in India

The new Galaxy M14 4G is available in two storage configurations: the one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 8,499 and the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,499. It is available in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue colours. The Galaxy M14 4G is now available to buy from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications

The new Galaxy M14 4G is a budget smartphone but it offers good features for its price. It comes with a 6.7-inch LCD with a V-shaped notch on top and a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The screen also has up to 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 391 PPI. There is no information on what the screen uses for protection, though. The phone weighs 194 grams and is only 9mm thick. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with an Adreno 619 GPU. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM but with support for virtual RAM expansion, it can be up to 12GB. The M14 4G has up to 128GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card. For photography, the Galaxy M14 4G has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth-sensing camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies, the phone comes with a 13MP camera. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It is backed by a 5000mAh.