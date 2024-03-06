Amazon deals: Best offers on pocket Bluetooth speakers

I recently purchased a pocket speaker and it has been a game changer for me. The compact size allows me to take it with me wherever I go, whether it’s to the beach, on a hike, or to a friend’s house. Despite its small size, the sound quality is impressive and it’s loud enough to fill a room. Plus, it’s super easy to connect to my phone via Bluetooth. I no longer have to rely on the built-in speakers on my phone or laptop, which always seemed to be lacking in volume and clarity. Overall, I highly recommend investing in a pocket speaker if you’re someone who loves music and is always on the go. Here are some options that you can check out on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on pocket speakers

JBL Go 3 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you are looking for a speaker that you can take anywhere, you might want to check out the JBL Go 3. This is a Bluetooth speaker that has a compact and durable design, so you can easily carry it in your pocket or bag. The JBL Go 3 delivers JBL Pro sound with punchy bass, so you can enjoy your favourite tunes with clarity and power. The speaker also has an IP67 rating, which means it is water and dustproof, so you don’t have to worry about splashes or spills. The JBL Go 3 has a battery life of up to 5 hours, and it connects to your phone via Bluetooth 5.1, so you can stream music wirelessly without any hassle. The JBL Go 3 is a great speaker for anyone who wants to grab and go. It is currently available for Rs 2,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 4,499.

Soundcore Anker Icon Mini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

If you are looking for a portable speaker that delivers powerful sound and can withstand water, you might want to check out the Soundcore Anker Icon Mini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker has a compact design that fits in your pocket, but it can produce explosive sound that fills any space. It also has an IP67 rating, which means it can resist dust and water, making it ideal for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, playing, and exploring. You can enjoy up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and use the built-in mic to take hands-free calls. Plus, you can pair two Icon minis to create a stereo sound system and choose from different colours to match your style. This speaker is currently available for Rs 1,799, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,699.

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker

If you are looking for a portable wireless speaker that delivers powerful sound, long battery life, and water resistance, you might want to check out the boAt Stone 135. This speaker has a 5W RMS output that can fill any room with crisp and clear audio. You can also pair two Stone 135s together with the True Wireless feature and enjoy stereo sound from both speakers. The speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to 11 hours on a single charge at an 80 percent volume level, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice. Plus, the speaker has an IPX4 rating that protects it from water splashes and rain, making it ideal for outdoor use. The speaker also supports multiple connectivity modes, such as Bluetooth, FM Mode, and TF Card, so you can play your favourite tunes from any source. The boAt Stone 135 is a versatile and durable speaker that can enhance your listening experience. This is currently available for Rs 999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,990.