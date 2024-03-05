Samsung has confirmed the launch of the 2024 Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The company is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in the country as early as next week. Samsung’s A series has always been special for Samsung since it’s the next major series after the flagship-grade S series. Let’s take a look at the launch date, expected price range, and specs we know so far about these phones.

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy A series to launch on March 11

Samsung has confirmed that the 2024 Galaxy A series’ launch is not too far away. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 with a teaser video. On the official Samsung India website, the company confirmed the launch to be on March 11. Interested users can register to experience the device.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will launch in the mid-range segment. They are expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. These phones will succeed the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 which are priced starting at Rs 35,499 and Rs 27,499, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G specs (expected)

Samsung hasn’t revealed any specifications of the upcoming phones. However, some certifications and reports have filled us in. The Galaxy A55 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely have a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit. It may have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery and have support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The device may have a 50MP triple-rear camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It will likely be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The duo may come with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. They will likely boot on Android 14 OS out of the box with One UI 6 on top. Samsung is also expected to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

In other news about Samsung, the company recently launched the Galaxy F15 5G in India. The smartphone has a big 6,000mAh battery and a 90Hz display. It is priced at just Rs 11,999.