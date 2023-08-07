Samsung has officially launched a new smartphone dubbed Galaxy F34 5G in the budget segment in India. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes with several highlighting features such as a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, an Exynos chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The device is priced starting at Rs 20,000 making it one of the interesting contenders against Chinese phones in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G price in India, colors, availability

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is priced starting at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999. There’s Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC Bank credit transactions and credit/debit EMI transactions. Samsung is also offering Rs 2,000 additional value on exchange and an extra 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank CC.

The device comes in Black and Green color options. Interested buyers can pre-order the device now and it will be shipped starting August 12.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications and features

The Galaxy F34 5G appears to be rebranded Galaxy M34 5G which was launched earlier this year. The device comes with a modest design having a polycarbonate back. It sports a 6.46-inch water-drop notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The sAMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and noticeable bezels. Samsung has offered Corning Glass 5 protection for the screen.

In terms of the optics, the device boasts a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos. There are multiple camera modes such as Single Take, Night Mode, and others.

At the helm, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a mammoth 6,000mAh battery that is said to offer up to two days of battery. It has 25W fast charging support, but Samsung isn’t offering the charging brick in the box.

The 5G device comes with dual-SIM support and has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The smartphone runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

In other news about Samsung, the company’s newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now available for pre-orders. Both models will be available in open sale starting August 10.