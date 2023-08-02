I used new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for 2 days and I'm already a fan

Foldable phones are already mainstream, and even though Apple is still not on the bandwagon, Samsung is leading the pack with continual pushes with its Galaxy Z Flip series. The latest in the company’s series is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which comes across as a major upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The biggest change is the cover display, which is now much larger than before. While that bigger cover display, sort of, adds to the overall appeal of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it increases use cases that do not require me to flip the phone open. Over my brief time of about two days with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, I can declare myself a fan of Samsung’s new flip phone.

Right from its closed state — when the upper lid rests on the lower one, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks more premium. Call it the effect of the big display or the sleeker design, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will appeal to you at first sight and give you the idea that it is expensive in case you aren’t familiar with the price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999, which is a little more than what the last generation flip phone cost. Guess the hike is due to the bigger screen. But that is not the only change in the new Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung’s new crop of foldable phones — both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — rock Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That means the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers the fastest performance you can get on an Android phone right now. It is not your typical gaming phone, which is where you can actually put that power to use, but you can throw anything at this phone without worrying about the performance. Editing photos and videos, as well as everyday scrolling of Instagram and X (Twitter) and chatting were snappy for me. I could not test the gaming performance of the phone, but I will be back with my observations in my review.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s main display is not a big upgrade over the last generation. It still measures 6.7 inches and uses up to a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and animations look smoother. The crease in the middle is also a little less noticeable, but what is noticeable is that the phone now shuts flat. I mean when you flip it close, there is practically no space between the two display parts. That is because of the new hinge, which Samsung claims makes the phone more durable than its previous versions.

The main camera system still has two sensors, situated on the upper lid of the flip phone. Remember I talked about better use cases? This is one of them. Since the cover display is bigger you can see yourself better and try to adjust the angles and use different camera modes when using the phone in tent mode to click selfies from the main cameras. I think this will give users more freedom when clicking photos without needing anyone else. I will be back with my full observations on the cameras.

Samsung has also retained the battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from the previous generation. I am not sure about the battery life yet, but I have hope that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will give the battery some room to last longer than the phone’s previous counterpart. The phone uses the same old 25W fast charging, which is a bummer for a phone that costs a lakh.

Stay tuned for the full review of Samsung’s new clamshell.