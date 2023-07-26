Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its new foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, as the company continues to dominate the foldable market in the world. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with sleek and compact designs, new customisations, better screens, and “an aesthetically balanced and solid design.” The new phones do not bring major upgrades over the last generation, but rather finesse on what an increasing number of customers have been using.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which debuted alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

While there is not a lot to differentiate between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its prequel visually, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally switches to a bigger cover display, giving the Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra a run for its money. It is still small by current industry standards but bigger than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung is calling it the Flex Window, which, according to the company, will allow users to quickly access useful information, interact with widgets, and control media playback, among other things. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 also has a better processor and better cameras, but the inner display still measures the same.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It rocks the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, putting the new flip phone toe-to-toe with the Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It features a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera on the back. The latter supports Dual Pixel AF and optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the former has a field-of-view of 123 degrees. You get 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage on the phone, while the battery unit is 3700mAh with support for 25W wired charging and support for wireless charging.

Samsung has also changed the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new “teardrop” hinge allows the phone to close flat, leaving no gap near the hinge when folded. The company also says the new hinge is more durable and its double-rail design can endure drops more efficiently. Among other things, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also IPX8-rated, meaning it can withstand water immersion up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. The company does not say anything about dust ingress, considering foldable phones are more prone to the entry of dust. However, the phone uses some mechanisms to minimise dust intrusion. Nonetheless, it will be better to be careful with the phone when using it in a dusty environment.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 and comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colours. The India prices are awaited.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The bigger foldable — or, rather, the actual foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the new generation has only minor changes, making it less appealing to customers who want to upgrade or the new ones who can instead go for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to save cost. Frankly, there is nothing new other than the hinge, which Samsung says offers improved durability to the company’s marquee foldable. Of course, there is a new processor — Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which also powers the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the inside, and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display that, too, supports an adaptive refresh rate between 48-120Hz. On the back of the phone, you get a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the inside, there is a 4MP under-display camera, while on the cover, there is a 10MP selfie camera. It uses a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, as well as wireless charging. The phone runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1, which brings some improvements in the interface, such as the ability to show four recent apps on the taskbar instead of two and a new two-handed drag-and-drop function to copy content and drop it on another easily.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs the same as the previous generation, which is $1,799. Its India price is likely to be announced soon.