As rumoured, Samsung has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India. The upcoming device from the company will be a budget smartphone dubbed Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. Some of the highlights of the smartphone will be a large sAMOLED display, triple cameras, and a massive battery. Samsung has now announced the launch date and some specs of the device. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India launch date, price range, availability

Samsung has scheduled the launch of the Galaxy F15 5G for March 4 in the Indian market. The device will be unveiled at 12 PM on the said date and will be available for purchase on Flipkart later.

Flipkart already has a landing page for the device revealing its key specs. But before we have a look at the phone’s specs, let’s take a look at the pricing. The existing Galaxy F14 5G is currently being sold for Rs 9,990. So expect the Galaxy F15 5G to be priced under Rs 15,000 segment.

Upon launch, the smartphone will compete with phones from Motorola, Infinix, Tecno, Redmi, Realme, Poco, and others.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G specifications

Following will be some of the highlights of the phone.

— sAMOLED display

—Triple-rear cameras

— MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset

— 6,000mAh battery

— 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates

The Galaxy F15 5G smartphone will come with a large sAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The exact screen size is unknown, but it will likely be a 6.5-inch panel. The panel will have a high refresh rate support of up to 90Hz. It will be an Infinity U display and not a punch-hole like some other new Samsung phones. Expect the device to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

As for the cameras, it will boast a triple-rear camera system and is expected to have a 50MP main lens. Upfront, it will have a single camera for selfies and video calls. Considering it will be a budget phone, it should be able to shoot 1080p videos from both cameras.

The device will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, as confirmed by Samsung. It’s an octa-core chipset with 5G support enabling 5G connectivity on the phone. Speaking of which, the device will likely have a dual-SIM slot where you can insert two 5G SIMs. Other connectivity options will be Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS suite including GPS.

One of the major highlights of the smartphone will be its massive battery. It will house a 6,000mAh cell. Expect it to have some sort of fast charging. It will boot on Android 14 OS and receive OS upgrades for four years and security updates for five years.