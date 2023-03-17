In the last few weeks, Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphone dubbed Galaxy F14 5G was in the leaks and was certified on multiple websites. However, the exact launch date of the device was unknown. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Now, Samsung has officially confirmed the release date of the device for India. Additionally, some of its highlights have also been revealed via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India launch date

Flipkart has created a landing page for the Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone will launch on March 24(12 PM) in the country and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications

Samsung’s landing page also confirms some of the key specs of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be powered by a 5nm processor. It will be the Exynos 1330 chip, which is Samsung’s new budget chip.

For the unversed, this is the same chip as the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy M14 5G. The device will come with 12GB of total RAM, which will also include virtual RAM. That said, expect 6GB of actual RAM on the phone.

Furthermore, the device will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is the same as the predecessor. It will come with 25W fast charging support.

In terms of the display, the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. Similar to the predecessor, the screen will refresh at 60Hz. So no fancy high refresh rate technology. However, the screen will come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for the cameras, the device will have a dual-camera system on the back and a single camera on the front. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with One UI 5.0 support.

Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. So expect it to get up to Android 15.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. It will arrive in Purple and Green color options.