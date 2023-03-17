comscore Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India launch 17 March 2023 revealed: All you need to know
    News

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

    Mobiles

    Samsung's next budget smartphone will be the Galaxy F14 5G. It will feature a water-drop notch display and a dual camera setup.

    Highlights

    • Samsung will launch the Galaxy F14 5G next week in India.
    • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be powered by a 5nm processor.
    • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will house a 6,000mAh battery.
    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

    In the last few weeks, Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphone dubbed Galaxy F14 5G was in the leaks and was certified on multiple websites. However, the exact launch date of the device was unknown. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

    Now, Samsung has officially confirmed the release date of the device for India. Additionally, some of its highlights have also been revealed via Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G support page goes live in India: Check design

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India launch date

    Flipkart has created a landing page for the Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone will launch on March 24(12 PM) in the country and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung to invest $230 bn on 5 advanced chip plants to get competitive edge

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications

    Samsung’s landing page also confirms some of the key specs of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be powered by a 5nm processor. It will be the Exynos 1330 chip, which is Samsung’s new budget chip.

    For the unversed, this is the same chip as the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy M14 5G. The device will come with 12GB of total RAM, which will also include virtual RAM. That said, expect 6GB of actual RAM on the phone.

    Furthermore, the device will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is the same as the predecessor. It will come with 25W fast charging support.

    In terms of the display, the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. Similar to the predecessor, the screen will refresh at 60Hz. So no fancy high refresh rate technology. However, the screen will come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    As for the cameras, the device will have a dual-camera system on the back and a single camera on the front. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with One UI 5.0 support.

    Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. So expect it to get up to Android 15.

    The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. It will arrive in Purple and Green color options.

    • Published Date: March 17, 2023 12:33 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here

    Microsoft introduces AI-powered 365 Copilot: All you need to know

    Google points out 18 bugs in Samsung Exynos chips: All details

    Twitter gets another feature that Elon Musk has talked about for months

    India's TCS CEO Gopinathan to step down, veteran Krithivasan to take over

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features