Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked ahead of March 25 launch: check details

Samsung is all set to launch two new smartphones to its A-series. The tech giant has already revealed that the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57 will debut in India on March 25th at 5:30 PM IST. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has leaked the hands-on video of the phones, revealing the design and look. However, the video was later taken down from YouTube. Also Read: How to share files from Samsung Galaxy S26 to iPhone using AirDrop support

A quick glance at the leaked video suggested that the phones will get triple camera setup at the back. The upcoming devices seem slimmer than before and the rear panel exudes a shiny look. What else are these models expected to bring to the table? Check here. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Just better where it counts

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57: expected specs

Samsung has kept most of the details under wraps, while the leaks suggest that the Galaxy A37 is said to feature a 6.7-inch display and could be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset. On the other hand, the Galaxy A57 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is rumoured to pack the Exynos 1680 chipset. For photography, it may feature a 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP camera. While the front is said to have a 12MP selfie camera. Moreover, it may pack a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series could get AirDrop support soon

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leak

The leaked video by YouTube channel Mai Nguyen TV also revealed the expected price of the duo. It suggests the Galaxy A37 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is expected to be priced at VND 10,990,000 in Vietnam, which roughly translates into Rs 39,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy A57 is tipped to be priced at VND 12,490,000 (around Rs 44,500). While the exact price is still unknown and even the exact translation of the price may not apply. But one thing seems evident: the Galaxy A37 is expected to be in the sub-Rs 40,000 and the Galaxy A57 under Rs 50,000.

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However, the final prices will be revealed with the official launch of the Galaxy A37 and A57 tomorrow.