Samsung is all set to unveil its next A series devices today in India dubbed the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G. The former will be a lower mid-range device succeeding the Galaxy A23 5G in the country. On the other hand, the latter will be a budget handset and a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to bring improved internals and features such as an AMOLED display over an LCD panel. Expect the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G to also get an AMOLED screen with a dedicated ultra-wide camera lens, which was missing in the predecessor.

Let’s see when and where can you watch the live launch today. Also, let’s have a look at the expected price and specifications of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G India launch Livestream

Samsung will stream the launch on its YouTube Channel today at 12:30 PM. Those interested in watching the live launch can tap on the preview below.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G Expected India price

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to launch at a starting price of under Rs 25,000, since the predecessor is currently retailing at Rs 21,999. We expect it to arrive in different colors and RAM/storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, on the other hand, will most likely be priced under Rs 20,000. It is expected to launch in multiple RAM/storage configurations.

Upon launch, both phones will face stiff competition from Chinese contenders.