    Redmi Note 12 Turbo key specifications confirmed ahead of launch

    Redmi has confirmed the key specifications of the phone ahead of the launch on March 28 in the brand's home market, China.

    Redmi will launch another phone in the Redmi Note 12 series in China later this week. The Xiaomi brand has set the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo for March 28. As the word ‘Turbo’ in the name suggests, the upcoming phone will have more powerful specifications than the other members of the Redmi Note 12 series. But to avoid any confusion, Redmi has confirmed the key specifications of the phone ahead of the launch.

    According to the latest teaser, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo would come with a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the back. The company also confirmed that the primary camera on the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo would support in-sensor zooming capabilities, the company’s Image Brain 2.0 functionality, and a film camera.

    The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will likely come with three cameras on the back, but the brand has given away details of just the main sensor. Reports suggest the other two cameras would feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

    Redmi also confirmed that the Note 12 Turbo would come with multi-functional NFC (Near-Field Communication), an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, dual speakers with stereo effects and Hi-Res support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is also confirmed to offer Dolby Vision enhancement on the display and spatial audio on compatible accessories.

    Other than these aspects, Redmi previously confirmed that the Note 12 Turbo would come with a 120Hz OLED display that uses a 12-bit panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1920Hz PWM Dimming. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone could come with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed. It may come running Android 13-based MIUI 14 and weigh about 181 grams.

    The launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will take place in China but this phone is unlikely to arrive in other markets — at least not with the same name. Speculation is that this phone might launch as POCO F5 or POCO X5 GT in markets outside of China. But is it true? Only time will tell.

    • Published Date: March 26, 2023 5:27 PM IST
