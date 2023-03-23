Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 12 4G on March 30 in India. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi’s Sandeep Sarma has revealed a special colorway of the phone. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G India launch date is March 30

The Redmi Note 12 4G design and specs

The Redmi Note 12 4G will arrive in a special color variant. It appears to be a gradient shade with a mix of multiple colors. Although not confirmed, we expect it to be a light reflective color.

In addition to the color, the design of the phone has also been revealed. The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back. The camera island is similar to the existing Redmi Note 12 Pro phones. It also has a ‘Redmi’ branding on the back.

As for its specs, the Redmi Note 12 4G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The screen could refresh at 120Hz and may have a higher touch sampling rate.

The device is expected to have three cameras on the back. A 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it is said to feature a 13MP camera for selfies.

At the helm, it is expected to come powered by a new Qualcomm chipset. It will most likely be the Snapdragon 685 octa-core SoC. As per the phone’s Geekbench listing, the chipset has a clock speed of 2.8GHz. It will be made available with 4GB of RAM and is expected to have 64GB or 128GB of base internal storage.

The device will boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The 4G phone is expected to come with two SIM slots. It will also likely have a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is expected to launch under Rs 15,000 price segment. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Samsung, Realme, Poco, Tecno, and Infinix.