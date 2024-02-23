Redmi launched the Redmi A3 entry-level smartphone last week in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a refreshed design over the predecessor having a circular camera island and a 90Hz display. Some of its other highlights include a MediaTek processor, dual cameras, and a big battery. Starting today, the smartphone will go on sale in the country. Redmi has announced some launch offers on the phone, allowing you to grab it at an affordable price. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and full specs of the smartphone.

READ MORE Redmi Note 11 Pro HyperOS update now rolling out

Redmi A3 first sale: Price, offers, and availability

Redmi A3 is priced starting at Rs 7,299 on Flipkart for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,299. The higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,299.

READ MORE 5 Cheapest smartphones you can buy on Amazon right now

Those with an old device for exchange can some exchange bonus. With the said offer, the device can be bought for as low as Rs 6,999. The smartphone has three colour options to choose from – Lake Blue, Midnight Black, and Olive Green.

READ MORE Redmi A3 budget phone launched with smooth display, big battery

The device goes against the likes of Infinix Smart 8 HD, Tecno Spark Go 2024, Motorola Moto Go4, and others.

Redmi A3 specifications and features

The all-new Redmi A3 comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display. The screen has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter makes the scrolling on the device smoother. It is a water-drop notch panel that has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The notch holds the 5MP front camera for selfies. It has a dual-rear camera on the back with an 8MP AI main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The camera lenses are accompanied by an LED flash unit.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Considering it’s an HD+ screen and the device houses a budget-centric chip, expect the phone to last for long hours with that battery. The charging time may not be as fast as some other phones, but for the price, that’s what you get.

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It boots on Android 13 OS and has MIUI on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.