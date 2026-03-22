Redmi’s new budget 5G phone launches on March 27: What we know so far

Redmi is getting ready to launch a new budget 5G phone in India later this month. The company has confirmed that the Redmi 15A 5G will be unveiled on March 27, adding another option in the entry-level 5G segment. The announcement comes via official teasers and a microsite on Xiaomi India’s website, where users can sign up for updates ahead of the launch. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, offers, and key specs

Redmi 15A 5G India launch confirmed

The launch date has been confirmed by Xiaomi through its Redmi brand. As per teasers and reports from sources and other tip-based updates, the phone is being positioned as a budget 5G device focused on daily use. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 sale starts in India today: Price, offers, variants, and specifications

The company has not revealed the full specifications yet, and most details are expected to be announced on launch day. Like other launches in this segment, the announcement is likely to take place online. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T leak reveals expected India price and key specifications: Check here

Focus on battery and display

One of the key highlights revealed so far is the battery. The Redmi 15A 5G is confirmed to come with a 6,300mAh battery. Based on what the company has teased so far, it should comfortably last through a full day of regular use, including streaming and some gaming.

The display is another area Redmi is highlighting. Teasers also mention a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and general use feel smoother compared to regular 60Hz screens. Xiaomi is also claiming it to be among the larger displays in its segment, though the exact size has not been confirmed.

Design and colour options

In terms of design, the phone appears to follow a simple layout. Teaser images show a rectangular camera module on the back with a dual-camera setup. The overall design looks similar to other recent Redmi devices in this price range.

The Redmi 15A 5G is expected to be available in three colour options — Black, Light Blue, and Light Purple.

Some of the teaser images show water droplets on the phone, which hints at basic splash resistance. The company has not shared any official rating for this yet.

What to expect next

Processor and camera details are still unclear for now. Xiaomi has only said the phone will come with an octa-core chipset with 5G support.

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More details, including the price and full specifications, will be shared when the Redmi 15A 5G launches in India on March 27.