Redmi has announced the launch of Redmi 13C series in India. The newly launched smartphone series includes Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G. These smartphones are the latest budget smartphones from Xiaomi. Some of the highlights of Redmi 13C include MediaTek G85 chipset, 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Let’s look at the features of Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G in more detail.

Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G India price and availability

The Redmi 13C is available in two colour options: Stardust Black and Starshine Green. It is priced at around Rs. 7,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model, Rs 8,999 for the 6GB/128GB and Rs. 10,499 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The smartphone will be available starting December 12, 12PM via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and retail stores.

On the other hand, Redmi 13C 5G is available in three colour options: Startrail Green, Starlight Black and Startrail Silver. Redmi 13C 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model, Rs 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB and 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for sale starting December 16, 12PM via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and retail stores.

Redmi 13C specifications

The Redmi 13C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The smartphone offers a 6.74-inch HD+ dot drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 600nits. On the camera front, the Redmi 13C sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens and auxiliary lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front camera.

Redmi 13C 5G specifications

The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The smartphone offers a 6.74-inch HD+ dot drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 600nits. On the camera front, the Redmi 13C 5G sports a 50MP main sensor at the back and a 5Mp front camera for selfies and video calls.