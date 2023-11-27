Redmi 13C India launch: Xiaomi is gearing to launch a new budget smartphone in India soon. The company via a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that it will launch the Redmi 13C in India on December 6. The upcoming Redmi 13C is the successor to last year’s Redmi 12C that arrived in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Interestingly, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 13C in China earlier this month and now it is set to bring the same phone to India.

The Redmi 13C is already listed on Xiaomi India’s official website. The listing shows that the phone will sport a dual rear camera setup and be available in Stardust Black and Star Shine Green colour variants. The listing also reveals that the phone will get a 50MP AI camera at the back. Beyond this, the microsite doesn’t divulge any more details about the phone.

What we know about the Redmi 13C so far

Thanks to the listing on Xiaomi Global’s website, we already know key details about the Redmi 13C smartphone. As per the details listed on the site, the Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch Dot Drop LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, a peak brightness of 600 nits, a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. As far as internals are concerned, the Redmi 13C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that is coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 operating system.

On the camera front, the Redmi 13C will have a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens at the back. This rear camera setup will support HDR Mode, Night Mode and Time Lapse Mode among others. On the front, the phone will have an 8MP camera with support for a soft-light ring. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C charger. Additional features include NFC, dual SIM support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm jack.