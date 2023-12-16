Redmi last week launched the all-new Redmi 13C series in India. The series comprises the Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G. The former went on sale earlier this week, while the latter will be available for purchase starting today. As the name suggests, it’s a 5G smartphone made for the masses. Some of its highlights include a 90Hz display, dual cameras, and a Dimensity chipset.

Redmi 13C 5G first sale: Price, offers, and colors

Redmi 13C 5G will go on sale at 12 PM on Amazon and Redmi’s official website. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The top-most variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 14,499.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the #StarTrailDesign of the #Redmi13C 5G, inspired by the starry night. Elevate your style with this stellar innovation. Sale starts tomorrow at 12 noon.

Starting at ₹9,999*. Stay tuned: https://t.co/3JaLE9TttM pic.twitter.com/nTpDKZUEC3 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 15, 2023

Those with ICICI Bank Credit Cards can get a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on the base variant, taking its final price down to Rs 9,999.

The Redmi 13C 5G competes with the likes of Poco M6 Pro 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Vivo T2x 5G, Itel P55 5G, Lava Blaze 5G, and others.

The device comes in three color options – Starlight Black, Starail Green, and Starail Silver. Buyers can get Mi Complete Protect and Mi Extended Warranty with the phone priced at Rs 1,249 and Rs 849, respectively.

Redmi 13C 5G Specifications and features

The new Redmi 13C 5G sports a 6.74-inch dot drop display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The LCD screen has a peak brightness of 600 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. There’s a dual camera system on the back. The rear setup is led by a 50MP main lens and a 0.08MP auxiliary sensor. Both the front and the rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The 6nm octa-core chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support offering added security.

The smartphone has connectivity options like dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3. There’s also GPS and FM radio support. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker setup for music.