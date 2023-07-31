Earlier this month, Realme launched the Realme Pad 2 in India. The tablet comes with some highlighting features like a large high refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and 33W fast charging. It went on pre-book last week and tomorrow, the tablet will go on its first sale in the country.

READ MORE Realme GT 5 confirmed to launch soon, will likely have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Realme Pad 2 sale: Price, offers, and availability

The Realme Pad 2 starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Buyers will get Rs 1,500 off on ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards. Students will be able to get Rs 500 off. The tablet has Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green color options. It will be available for purchase tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon.

READ MORE Top five washing machines under 15,000 to buy in India

Realme Pad 2 specifications and features

Realme Pad 2 has a slim design featuring a metal body design. The tablet sports an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. The screen has up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and an 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an 8MP camera on the front as well as on the back.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using the Dynamic RAM features. Realme has claimed that the device scored 455,348 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

As for the battery, it packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said to offer 85.7 hours of music playback and 1347 hours of standby. Realme has offered features like Content sync and Multi-screen Collaborations on the tablet. The latter works with select models like Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT Neo 3, and Realm GT Neo 3T.

Apart from this, the tablet also has Multitasking support, Flexible Window, Reading mode, and Smart Sidebar. The tablet boots on Realme UI 4.0 with Android 13 OS out of the box.

In other news about Realme, the company launched the Realme C53 smartphone recently. The device has a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a 560 nits peak brightness. It comes with the Mini Capsule feature, which is similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The smartphone has a 108MP dual camera system on the back. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.