Realme P4 Lite 5G launch in India set for March 19: Check specs, features, design, battery, more

Realme is expanding its P4 series in India with another phone. The next in the queue is the Realme P4 Lite 5G, which has been officially confirmed to launch in the country on March 19 at 12 PM IST. It must be noted that the upcoming smartphone will be the 5G variant of the Realme P4 Lite 4G, which was introduced in India recently. Also Read: Realme C83 5G launched ahead of schedule? Check this budget phone's price, specs, more

While the company has not revealed the full specification sheet yet, a few key details, especially the battery, have already been confirmed about the Realme P4 Lite 5G. Here is what to know. Also Read: Realme Narzo Power 5G launches with a massive 10,001mAh battery; Check price, specs

Realme P4 Lite 5G launch date and availability

Realme has announced that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will launch in India on March 19. The phone will be available through Flipkart and the Realme India online store, with a dedicated microsite already live on the e-commerce platform. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

The phone is confirmed to be available in two colour options, Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green. Realme has also teased the phone’s design, showing a dual-tone rear panel that the company calls the “ColorPop” design.

Realme P4 Lite 5G specifications and features

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme P4 Lite 5G is its 7,000mAh battery. According to the tech giant, the phone can deliver up to 1.47 days of battery life on a single charge. This makes the battery slightly larger than the one seen on the Realme P4 Lite 4G, which packs a 6,300mAh unit.

Realme has also revealed some early design elements of the P4 Lite 5G. The smartphone will feature a dual Matrix AI camera setup on the back, led by a 13MP main sensor. In terms of build, the device is said to measure 8.4mm in thickness.

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Since Realme has only revealed limited details so far, the rest of the specifications are expected to surface closer to launch day. When it comes to price, the Realme P4 Lite was launched under Rs 10,000, hence the 5G version is expected to be priced slightly higher.