Realme is expected to launch the Narzo 60 5G series soon in India. The company has started the promotional campaign for the upcoming phones and slowly we are getting more details about the phone. Now, the brand has revealed the display design of the phones. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 series confirmed to arrive in India soon

Realme Narzo 60 5G series design and speculations (expected)

The Realme Narzo 60 5G series will comprise two models, namely, the Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 50 5G Pro. Both phones are expected to have improved specs sheet. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers

As per Amazon teaser, the series will feature a curved display. The duo is expected to have a 61-degree arch display. It’s also confirmed that both phones will have a punch-hole screen.

Realme will offer a narrow-bezel design having a modern aspect ratio. This will be similar to the recently launched Realme 11 Pro series. It appears that curved displays are back in trend again.

Unfortunately, more details including the display size and resolution are yet to be revealed. However, some leaks have given out some key details about the upcoming phones.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is expected to feature a large AMOLED display with an FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may have some sort of protection similar to its predecessor. Also, the brightness of the screen is expected to be near the 1,000 nits range.

On the other hand, the Narzo 60 5G is expected to have a smaller screen with the same resolution and refresh rate. It could feature an IPS LCD panel. The duo may come with a simple camera setup on the back.

The Pro model may have a 100MP dual camera system. The front camera on the phones could be 16MP. We expect that both phones will be able to record 1080p videos.

As for the performance bit, the key hardware of the Pro model is said to be a new Dimensity 7000 series SoC. It could be the Dimensity 7050 chipset. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset details for the vanilla model are yet to be known.

We expect both models to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro model may get an improved fast charging over the predecessor. The Narzo 50 5G has 33W fast charging. Moving further, the series will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The Pro model is expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.