Realme has quietly launched a new smartphone dubbed Realme C33 2023 in India. As the name suggests, it's an entry-level phone and appears to be the probable successor to the Realme C33, which was launched last year.

However, it only brings double the storage, i.e. 128GB, and everything else stays the same as the existing model. It has a water-drop notch panel, dual cameras, and a big battery.

Realme C33 2023 India price, colors, and availability

The Realme C33 2023 is priced at Rs 10,499, that's Rs 499 more than the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C33. For Rs 499 extra, there's 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme C33 continues to sell on the website starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

The 2023 edition has the same colors as the existing model. It comes in Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold, and Night Sea colors.

Realme C33 2023 specifications

The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone maintains an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of the optics, there’s a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for clicking selfie shots and doing video calls.

The device is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Realme UI S Edition.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security. It is a dual-SIM 4G phone that has support for 2.4 GHz Wi-FI and Bluetooth v5.0.