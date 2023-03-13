comscore Realme C33 2023 debuts with 128GB of storage: All details here
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Realme C33 2023 brings double the storage
News

Realme C33 2023 brings double the storage

Mobiles

Realme C33 2023 is nothing but a new variant of the existing C33 with more storage.

Highlights

  • Realme quietly launches Realme C33 2023 in India.
  • Realme C33 2023 is powered by Unisoc T612 SoC.
  • Realme C33 2023 has a 5,000mAh battery.
Realme C33 Performance

Realme has quietly launched a new smartphone dubbed Realme C33 2023 in India. As the name suggests, it’s an entry-level phone and appears to be the probable successor to the Realme C33, which was launched last year. Also Read - Realme C55 India launch teased on the official website, could launch this month

However, it only brings double the storage, i.e. 128GB, and everything else stays the same as the existing model. It has a water-drop notch panel, dual cameras, and a big battery. Also Read - Realme could soon launch a flip phone, hints Madhav Sheth

Realme C33 2023 India price, colors, and availability

The Realme C33 2023 is priced at Rs 10,499, that’s Rs 499 more than the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C33. For Rs 499 extra, there’s 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme C55 with 90Hz Mini Capsule display and Helio G88 SoC unveiled

The Realme C33 continues to sell on the website starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

The 2023 edition has the same colors as the existing model. It comes in Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold, and Night Sea colors.

Realme C33 2023 specifications

The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone maintains an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of the optics, there’s a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for clicking selfie shots and doing video calls.

The device is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Realme UI S Edition.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security. It is a dual-SIM 4G phone that has support for 2.4 GHz Wi-FI and Bluetooth v5.0.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 7:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

Sony hints PlayStation 6 launch may take place in 2027

Blaupunkt gaming soundbar launched in India at Rs 1,899

Nokia C12 low-cost Android phone launched in India

Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan for prepaid users in 3 circles

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE
Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

Tech Updates/ launch

Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode
21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly

Tech Updates/ launch

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly
Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone