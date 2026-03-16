Realme 16T 5G gets BIS certification ahead of India launch: What to expect?

Realme seems to be preparing another smartphone for the Indian market. The upcoming Realme 16T 5G has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, something that usually hints that the launch may not be too far away. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 5G launch in India set for March 19: Check specs, features, design, battery, more

Now, BIS listings rarely reveal full specifications, and this one is no different. But what it does confirm is that the device has cleared an important regulatory approval required before any smartphone can officially launch in India. Also Read: Realme C83 5G launched ahead of schedule? Check this budget phone's price, specs, more

According to a report by TheTechOutlook, a Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX5268 has been spotted on the BIS database. The report suggests that this model number likely belongs to the Realme 16T 5G. The certification was reportedly granted on March 11, 2026. Also Read: Realme Narzo Power 5G launches with a massive 10,001mAh battery; Check price, specs

Realme 16T 5G: What we know so far

The certification itself doesn’t reveal much about the hardware, but a few earlier leaks have already hinted at possible configurations for the device. Based on those leaks, the Realme 16T 5G could arrive in three memory options:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

As for colours, the phone is said to come in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red. That said, these details are still based on leaks and early reports. Realme hasn’t confirmed anything about the device yet.

Looking back at the Realme 15T 5G

Since the Realme 16T is expected to follow last year’s Realme 15T 5G, it’s worth revisiting what the previous model offered. Know that the Realme 15T 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. It also packed a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, which was one of its bigger highlights. On the camera side, the phone featured a 50MP dual rear camera setup along with a 50MP front camera.

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If Realme sticks to its usual pattern, the Realme 16T 5G could bring improvements in areas like performance, battery or camera upgrades. But for now, we’ll likely have to wait for more leaks or an official teaser to get the full picture.