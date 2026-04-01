Massive Oracle Layoffs: 12,000 jobs cut in India, more layoffs expected soon

Oracle Layoffs: The tech giant is going through a major round of job cuts. As per the latest reports, around 12,000 employees have been impacted in India. What’s more concerning is that this may not be the end; another round of layoffs is expected within the next month, PTI reported. Also Read: Morgan Stanley cuts 2,500 jobs worldwide in multiple divisions; Here's why

Globally, the company is said to have reduced its workforce by nearly 30,000 employees, making this one of the largest layoffs in the tech space recently. But the real question which comes to everyone’s mind is – why is it happening? Also Read: Oracle layoffs 2026: 30,000 Jobs in fear to fund AI data centres

Oracle Layoffs: Reasons behind it

According to the report, the impacted employees from the latest layoff suggest that they have received an internal communication mentioning that the company is witnessing some organisational changes. As part of it, certain roles have been removed to streamline the operations. Also Read: Amazon job cuts in 2026: 16,000 roles impacted as AI push continues

For a company that has around 30,000 people in India, the layoffs of around 12,000 employees are a major shift. It also reflects a wider trend across the tech industry, where companies are adjusting teams while investing more in AI and infrastructure.

What will happen to the impacted employees?

The impacted employees with the Oracle layoff are said to get a severance package, the report suggested. What will they get?

15 days’ salary for each completed year of service

One-month notice period pay

Leave encashment and gratuity (based on eligibility)

An additional two-month salary as a top-up

However, there’s a condition – these benefits are said to apply only if employees choose to resign voluntarily as part of the process.

More layoffs expected?

The layoff fear doesn’t end here! The reports suggest that there could be another round of job cuts soon after these latest layoffs. Some employees have indicated that further layoffs could happen within a month. However, it must be noted that there is no official confirmation yet.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Layoffs in tech are no longer rare, but the scale and frequency are clearly increasing. For employees, this creates uncertainty. For the industry, it shows where the focus is shifting, towards automation, AI, and long-term infrastructure.