India’s first Digital Census begins today: 5 things you should know

The digital India now seems to be taking place in the Census as India has officially started its next Census exercise. This time, the Census will not follow the usual pen-and-paper process. For the first time, the entire process is going to be digital for how the population data is being collected in the country.

This will be the 16th Census of India so far, while the last one was conducted in 2011. So obviously, a lot has changed. Here is everything to know about India’s first digital Census.

Digital Census in India

Digital-first approach

One of the biggest changes is how the data will be collected. Enumerators, the trained individuals for the Census, will now use mobile apps on smartphones instead of physical forms. Moreover, there will also be a self-enumeration option, where you will be able to fill in your own details online before the official visit. With the self-enumeration option, you will get an ID to show later for verification.

Census in two phases

The Census won’t be completed in one go. It will be conducted in two parts:

Phase 1 (2026): It will focus on housing details such as your home, facilities, and assets

Phase 2 (2027): The second phase will cover population data like age, education, occupation, and more

The final reference date is set for March 1, 2027, while some regions will follow a slightly different schedule due to weather conditions.

What data will be collected?

As usual, the first phase of the Census will collect the data about your living conditions, such as the type of house and ownership, access to water, electricity, and sanitation. Moreover, you will get household assets like vehicles, phones, and internet. The second phase will collect the data to know demographic and socio-economic details.

Where will it be conducted?

As the usual census data, the practice will cover every state and union territory of India, which includes thousands of towns and villages. The rollout is happening in phases across regions, so not everyone will see activity at the same time. Some areas have already started self-enumeration, while others will follow shortly.

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Digital Census means accuracy and data security

The digital census will ensure that there is real-time monitoring and data security. The government has set up systems to track progress and ensure that the data collected stays protected.