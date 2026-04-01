Why is ‘Lockdown’ trending on Google? Here's the real reason

If you opened Google today or even just scrolled a bit, chances are you saw this word trending again – lockdown. It reminds everyone of COVID, but why this time again? Searches like “India lockdown again” and “lockdown news” suddenly picked up, and for a moment, it did feel like something serious was happening. A lot of people were confused, some even a little anxious. Also Read: That old Gmail ID can finally go! You can now change your email username

But when you actually look at it closely, there isn’t one single reason. It’s more of a mix of things happening at the same time. Also Read: Iran labels Apple, Google, Microsoft as ‘Terrorist Companies’, warns of attack from today

PM Modi’s remarks are the first reason

A big part of this started after recent comments by Narendra Modi in Parliament. He was talking about the current global situation, especially the tensions involving the US, Iran and Israel. While doing that, he also brought up how India handled tough times during COVID. He mentioned that global challenges could continue and that the country should stay prepared, something that, in context, was about being cautious and ready.

But online, that quickly got interpreted differently. The moment people heard references to COVID and preparedness, many jumped to the idea of a possible lockdown.

WhatsApp forwards on April Fool’s Day

At almost the same time, things got messier because of April Fool messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Telegram. Some people received what looked like proper documents, PDFs with titles like “lockdown notice” or “government release”. It looked real enough for people to open and forward. Only later did it turn out that these were just April Fool pranks. But by then, screenshots were already circulating, people were asking questions, and it added to the panic that was already building.

And that’s how “lockdown” ended up trending again on Google.

What the government has actually said

To clear the air, the government has already issued a clear statement that there is no plan to impose a lockdown in India. Officials have called these rumours misleading and advised people to stay calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

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Right now, the trend is more about panic and misinformation than reality. There is no lockdown announcement.