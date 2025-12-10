Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Soon: Official Teaser Confirms Key Details

Realme 16 Pro series is on the verge of its launch soon. The tech giant has confirmed via an event page and social media that the Realme 16 Pro series is coming soon in India. While there is no official date so far, some rumours suggest that the series may debut in India and globally on January 6, 2026. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

“A new era begins with a new masterpiece! From the foundation of every pixel to the philosophy of light and colour, the #realme16ProSeries5G is designed to master every vibe. Coming soon!” Realme said in a post. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Realme 16 Pro Series: What’s Official So Far

Realme has publicly announced that the next generation of its Number Series is set to launch in India soon. The new lineup is expected to include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, succeeding the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was launched back in July. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launching Soon; Check Revealed Colour Options, Expected Specs, More

Interestingly, Realme did not launch a Pro+ version last year, so its return this time signals a more premium push in the mid-range segment. The official teaser shows a slim frame with golden edges, a slightly raised camera module and refined craftsmanship-suggesting Realme is shifting focus towards design durability and what it calls “real-world value,” instead of only spec-driven upgrades.

Realme 16 Pro: Expected Specifications

Based on current leaks, the Realme 16 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and could run on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. For photography, it is tipped to feature a 200MP primary rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Moreover, it is expected to get up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a flat-front design.

The Realme 16 Pro is also tipped to come in Grey, Gold, and Purple colour options.

Realme 16 Pro+: What Else to Expect

The Realme 16 Pro+ (RMX5131) is also expected to make a comeback with a more camera-focused approach. It may share several specs with the Pro model but may introduce a Telephoto camera and a Master Design edition. Moreover, the 16 Pro+ is expected to come in three colour options – Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey.

Trending Now

The teaser also highlights a Snapdragon chipset and up to 10x zoom, adding more weight to the telephoto rumours. While hardware details remain under wraps, Realme continues to position the Number Series towards youthful users, carrying forward its design-first identity.