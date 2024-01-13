The Realme 12 Pro+ is anticipated to make its debut in India later this month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to disclose the design and specifications of the device, however these details have been leaked on YouTube through a first impressions video. The video reveals that the Realme 12 Pro+ will be available in two colours and will feature a curved AMOLED display. The device is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear and comes with Android 14 pre-installed.

READ MORE Realme 12 Pro Series India launch set for January

Recently, the company started hinting at the design of the Realme 12 Pro+. However, YouTuber Isa Marcial unveiled the design of the device in a video posted on Friday (via MySmartPrice). The video showcases the phones in beige and blue variants, seemingly with a leather-like finish. The company’s logo is positioned at the bottom left corner of the rear panel, and a metallic band runs from the top to the bottom in the centre.

The video also reveals that the Realme 12 Pro+ will have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and will support edge animations for notification alerts. The power button and volume keys are situated on the right edge, while the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and a speaker are located on the lower edge of the phone.

The YouTuber also showcases the circular camera module on the smartphone and demonstrates some of the camera features of the Realme 12 Pro+. The device will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel camera, which is expected to be a telephoto camera.

The YouTuber also explores the “About device” section in the settings app, providing a glimpse at the phone’s specifications. The Realme 12 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 straight out of the box.

According to the specifications revealed in the first impressions video, the Realme 12 Pro+ will have a 5,000Ah battery. More information about the smartphone is likely to emerge as we approach the launch date, which the company has yet to announce.