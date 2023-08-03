comscore
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro launched with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8050, and LED lights

Infinix GT 10 Pro launched with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8050, and LED lights

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is one of the most affordable gaming smartphones. It comes with a smooth 120Hz display and has Dimensity 8050 SoC.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 35 seconds read

Published:Aug 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Infinix GT 10 Pro
Infinix GT 10 Pro

Story Highlights

Infinix has officially launched its long-rumored gaming smartphone dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro in India. As usual, the device offers quite a few features and comes at an aggressive price. Some of the highlights of the phone include an AMOLED panel, Nothing phone-like LED lights on the back, and a powerful Dimensity chipset.

Infinix GT 10 Pro India price, offers, and availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. With bank offers, buyers will be able to purchase it for Rs 17,999. It comes in two color options – Cyber Black and Mirage Silver.

The smartphone is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting August 15 via Flipkart.

Developing…

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Infinix GT 10 Pro

