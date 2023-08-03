Infinix has officially launched its long-rumored gaming smartphone dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro in India. As usual, the device offers quite a few features and comes at an aggressive price. Some of the highlights of the phone include an AMOLED panel, Nothing phone-like LED lights on the back, and a powerful Dimensity chipset.

Infinix GT 10 Pro India price, offers, and availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. With bank offers, buyers will be able to purchase it for Rs 17,999. It comes in two color options – Cyber Black and Mirage Silver.

The smartphone is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting August 15 via Flipkart.

Developing…