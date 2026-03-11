POCO X8 Pro series India launch set for March 17: POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max coming

POCO has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming X-series phones in India. The company said the POCO X8 Pro series will be unveiled on March 17 through an online event scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. The announcement was shared through POCO India’s official social media channels. Also Read: Poco C85x 5G launched in India under Rs 15000: Check full specs, price, and sale date

POCO has confirmed that the lineup will include two models — the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max. Also Read: Poco M8 5G long-term review: 3 reasons to buy and 2 to skip

What POCO has confirmed so far

POCO has said the upcoming phones will focus on improved performance. In a post shared on X, the brand confirmed that the new X-series devices will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra in the POCO X8 Pro and Dimensity 9500s chipset in the POCO X8 Pro Max. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro series India launch could happen this month: What to expect

POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max price (expected)

Pricing details have also appeared ahead of the launch. Listings spotted on the Xiaomi België website suggest that the POCO X8 Pro could start at EUR 399 (around Rs 43,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is said to be priced at EUR 479 (roughly Rs 51,000).

The POCO X8 Pro Max is expected to sit above the standard model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version could be priced at EUR 529 (around Rs 57,000), while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option may cost EUR 579 (around Rs 62,000). These prices were first spotted through listings on the Xiaomi België website.

POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max specifications (expected)

The POCO X8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display. It is also tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. The phone may pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 100W charging.

The POCO X8 Pro Max could bring a few differences compared to the standard model. Reports suggest it may come with a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display. It is also expected to include a bigger 8,500mAh battery. According to benchmark listings, the Max variant may run Android 16 and come with 12GB of RAM.