Poco recently launched the Poco X5 series in the global markets including India. The series consists of the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. Now, as per a certification, there's a third phone in the series dubbed Poco X5 GT.

The Poco X5 GT has made it to the IMDA certification confirming its existence.

Poco X5 GT visits IMDA certification, expected specs

The Poco X5 GT carries the model number 23049PCD8G. The device is confirmed to have 5G connectivity. It will also have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing else that the certification reveals. However, the device also made it to BIS and IMEI certification. The former hints that the device could be getting ready for the India launch alongside the global unveiling.

As for its specs, there are a few vague details that we know. The Poco X5 GT is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is yet to launch and it will be China-exclusive.

This suggests that the Poco X5 GT will be kept for the European and other Asian markets. If the rebranded thing is to be believed, the X5 GT will come with an entirely new chipset.

The smartphone could come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. Poco could offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the display, the device could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The main lens could be assisted by an ultra-wide lens and a macro camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to pack a massive 5,500mAh battery, which means the Poco X5 GT could also come with the same size of the battery. There’s no information on the fast charging support, but we should learn about it soon.