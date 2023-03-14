comscore Poco X5 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 695 and IP53 rating
    Poco X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 and IP53 rating launched in India

    Mobiles

    Poco X5 5G is priced starting at Rs 18,999 and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC.

    Highlights

    • Poco launches the Poco X5 5G in India.
    • Poco X5 5G comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695.
    • Poco X5 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display.
    poco x5

    After launching the Poco X5 Pro last month, Poco has now announced the vanilla Poco X5 5G. The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED panel that’s bright at 1200 nits. It has triple cameras and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Poco F5 Pro specs are here: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, bigger battery, and more

    The Poco X5 5G is priced at around Rs 20,000 segment and has multiple shades. Also Read - Poco X5 5G India launch confirmed for March 14

    Poco X5 5G price in India, colors, and availability

    The Poco X5 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. Also Read - Poco announces MIUI 14 update rollout timeline for India: Check all eligible devices

    Poco X5 5G

    However, as a first-day price, it will be available for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively with ICICI Bank cards.

    It has three different color options, namely, Wildcat Blue, Jaguar Black, and Supernova Green. It will go on its first sale on March 21 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

    Poco X5 5G specifications

    The Poco X5 5G comes with a 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has 1200 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

    It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

    In terms of optics, it has a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies.

    As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is offering the charging brick in the box. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 14 for Poco devices.

    It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. The device has an IP53 rating and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The device also has an IR Blaster.

    • Published Date: March 14, 2023 1:27 PM IST
