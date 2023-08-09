Poco launched the Poco M6 Pro 5G last week in India with an interesting specs sheet. It is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones with a large 90Hz display, a new Snapdragon chipset, and support for 18W fast charging. Starting today, the device can be purchased online via Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the details.

Poco M6 Pro 5G first sale: Price, offers, and colors

The Poco M6 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank cards can avail Rs 1,000 discount making the final starting price Rs 9,999.

The smartphone has two color options to choose from, namely, Power Black and Forest Gren. It can be purchased on Flipkart India website. Some of the phone’s competitors are Redmi 12 5G, which has almost the same specs with a slightly different design, then there’s Infinix Hot 30 5G an Vivo T2x available at a similar price.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Poco M6 Pro comes with a standard Poco design having a huge Poco branding next to the cameras. The device sports a large 6.79-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness. It has an 8MP camera on the front in the punch-hole cutout for selfies. There’s a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear, as well as front cameras, are capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a new Qualcomm chipset. It packs the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. This is the second phone having this chipset in India after the Redmi 12 5G. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the charging adapter in the box, that too a 22.5W adapter.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with an IP53 rating and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and an IR Blaster support. The device comes with dual-SIM 5G support and has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and GPS. It boots on the latest Android 13 OS and has MIUI for Poco on top.

It’s mostly the rebranded Redmi 12 5G, but comes with a slightly tweaked design. Out of the two budget phones, which one would you choose if your budget was around Rs 10,000? Do let us know.