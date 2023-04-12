comscore
    Poco F5 Pro may not arrive in India, here's why

    Excited for the Poco F5 Pro? The device may not launch in India as there are no ROMs available for the Indian variant.

    Highlights

    • Poco F5 Pro may not launch in India, as per the latest rumor.
    • Poco F5 Pro is said to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi K60.
    • Poco F5 Pro in the global markets will arrive with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
    Poco F5 Pro

    Poco was rumored to launch the Poco F5 series in the global markets including India. The series will comprise the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro. Both models were previously tipped to be rebranded versions of Redmi K60 phones. Also Read - Poco C51 with Helio G36 goes on sale: Price, offers, and specs

    Now, as per a rumor, Poco may not launch the Poco F5 Pro in India. The renowned tipster Kacper Skrzypek revealed that the Poco F5 Pro’s India launch looks unlikely due to the unavailability of ROM. Also Read - Poco C51 with MediaTek Helio G36 debuts in India

    He said that there are no ROMs available for the Indian variant that’s codenamed ‘mondrian’. It is worth noting that the device will still launch in other global markets.

    And, it’s still expected to be a rebranded model. That said, let’s see what to expect from the Poco F5 Pro that will land up in markets like Europe.

    The Poco F5 Pro is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The punch-hole screen will refresh at 120Hz and may have HDR10+ support, just like the Redmi K60.

    It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

    The device may come with a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The main lens will feature OIS support and may have an 8K video recording. Similar to the K60, again, it may come with a 16MP selfie shooter.

    In terms of the battery, it may house the biggest battery ever in a Poco phone, i.e. a 5,500mAh cell. Poco may offer 67W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

    As you’d expect, the device is said to boot on the latest Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top. For security, it may have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

    As always, all of this is just a rumor and the brand is yet to confirm the same. Having said that, do take the information with a pinch of salt. We hope Poco itself breaks the silence on the Poco F5 series in the coming weeks or months.

    • Published Date: April 12, 2023 11:23 PM IST
    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

