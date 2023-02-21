comscore Poco C55 with Helio G85 debuts in India: Check price, specs
Poco C55 launched in India with a leather-like back and IP52 rating

Poco C55 is the newest entry-level smartphone from Poco that comes with MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Poco C55 makes its debut in the entry-level market in India.
  • Poco C55 comes with a leather-like back.
  • Poco C55 is powered by Helio G85 SoC.
Poco has officially launched the Poco C55 smartphone in the Indian market. The Poco C55 comes in the entry-level segment and offers a dual-tone design. Some of its highlights include its leather-like back, dual cameras, and a MediaTek Helio processor. Also Read - Poco X5 series to get a third device soon, could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

The smartphone starts under Rs 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Poco C55 India launch date, sale on Flipkart announced

Poco C55 price in India, colors, and availability

The Poco C55 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Also Read - Poco C55 entry-level phone confirmed to launch soon in India

However, with bank offers (HDFC/SBI/ICICI) and an introductory discount, the final price goes down to Rs 8,499 for the base variant and Rs 9,999 for the higher-end variant.

The smartphone comes in three different color options – Power Black, Cool Blue, and Forest Green. The first sale is scheduled for February 28 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Poco C55 specifications

The Poco C55 comes with a stylish dual-tone design. It has a leather-like back with pastel colors. It sports a 6.71-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It is an IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a bright panel an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. The main camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and is backed by AI (Artificial intelligence). It has several camera features including the HDR mode.

As for performance, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset that is claimed to have scored 260K+ points on AnTuTu. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Poco has also offered up to 5GB virtual RAM support, and there’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expandability of up to 1 TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 10.5 hours of gaming. It supports 10W charging speed.

The device boots on Android OS out of the box with MIUI on top. It also comes with the much-requested MIUI dialer. As for other features, it has a physical fingerprint scanner and an IP52 rating for protection from dust and dripping water.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 12:24 PM IST
