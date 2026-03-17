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Poco X8 Pro Max goes premium this time: Is the price justified?

The Poco X8 Pro Max shifts towards a more premium segment with a 9,000mAh battery and stronger specs, but the higher price changes the usual Poco value equation. Who should consider it?

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 17, 2026, 08:38 PM (IST)

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Not The Usual Poco Pricing

Poco has launched the two new smartphones - the X8 Pro and the higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 42,999, which is higher than what Poco buyers usually expect from the brand’s value-focused lineup.

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The Biggest Highlight Battery

The phone packs a massive 9,000mAh battery, which is one of the largest in this segment and focuses on long usage without frequent charging.

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Fast charging

Despite the large battery, it supports 100W wired charging along with 27W reverse charging for accessories and other devices.

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Performance Setup

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

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Display And Build

It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits brightness, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

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Camera Setup

The phone offers a 50MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while selfies are handled by a 20MP front camera.

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Software And Durability

Running on HyperOS 3.0 (Android 16), Poco promises 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates, along with IP68-level protection.

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Who should consider it

If battery life is your top priority, gaming is your day-to-day routine, and you’re okay spending more than typical Poco pricing, this phone makes sense. For strict value buyers, it may feel expensive.