Poco X8 Pro Max goes premium this time: Is the price justified?

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Mar 17, 2026, 08:38 PM (IST)
Poco has launched the two new smartphones - the X8 Pro and the higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 42,999, which is higher than what Poco buyers usually expect from the brand’s value-focused lineup.
The phone packs a massive 9,000mAh battery, which is one of the largest in this segment and focuses on long usage without frequent charging.
Despite the large battery, it supports 100W wired charging along with 27W reverse charging for accessories and other devices.
The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.
It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits brightness, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The phone offers a 50MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while selfies are handled by a 20MP front camera.
Running on HyperOS 3.0 (Android 16), Poco promises 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates, along with IP68-level protection.
If battery life is your top priority, gaming is your day-to-day routine, and you’re okay spending more than typical Poco pricing, this phone makes sense. For strict value buyers, it may feel expensive.
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