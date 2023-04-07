comscore
    Poco C51 with MediaTek Helio G36 debuts in India

    Poco C51 comes with the same design as the Poco C50 but offers a slightly faster MediaTek chipset and gets you up to 7GB of total RAM.

    Highlights

    • Poco launched Poco C51 entry-level smartphone in India.
    • Poco C51 features a large 6.52-inch display.
    • Poco C51 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.
    Poco C51

    Poco on Friday launched a new smartphone dubbed Poco C51 in India. The Poco C51 brings the design of the Poco C50 but offers a better chipset and more RAM. Some of its highlights include a large 6.52-inch display, AI dual cameras, and an Helio G36 SoC. Also Read - Poco C51 with Helio G36 SoC to launch on April 7 in India

    Poco C51 price in India, colors, and availability

    The Poco C51 is priced at Rs 8,499 for a lone 4GB + 64GB variant. However, in its first sale, the device will be available for only Rs 7,799 with offers. Also Read - Poco F5 5G tipped to launch on April 6 in India

    The device comes in two color options – Royal Blue and Power Black. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from April 10. Also Read - Poco X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 and IP53 rating launched in India

    Poco C51 specifications and features

    The Poco C51 comes with a plastic back and a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display on the front. It is an IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

    It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. Poco has also provided an additional 3GB of extended RAM.

    Coming to the cameras, the Poco C51 features a dual camera system on the back with an 8MP AI lens and a 0.08MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The device can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps from both the rear as well as from the front camera.

    In terms of battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W charging. The company is offering the charging brick inside the box.

    As for security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock. It boots on Android 13 Go Edition OS out of the box and has MIUI skin on top.

    The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and 4G connectivity.

    • Published Date: April 7, 2023 1:53 PM IST
