Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Expected Soon As A Compact Phone: ALL Details

Oppo seems to be working now on a compact phone. After years of focusing on slim but large-screen phones, the tech giant is now preparing to introduce its first-ever compact Reno smartphone – the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. As per the latest report by 91Mobiles, this phone is being designed for those who want a premium look and feel without carrying a bulky device. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

According to industry sources, the Reno 15 Pro Mini will sit alongside the regular Reno 15 lineup but stand out clearly because of its smaller size and lighter build. What do we know so far? Here is everything to know. Also Read: Top Premium Flagship Phones Launched In 2025: What Stood Out This Year

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Specifications (Leaked)

The report further suggested that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini may feature a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED display. Oppo is reportedly keeping the bezels slim at around 1.6mm. In terms of physical dimensions, the phone is tipped to weigh around 187 grams and measure 7.99mm in thickness.

Talking about the design, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to come in a Glacier White colour option, featuring a ribbon-style design that’s said to be exclusive to this variant. A glass back panel is also expected. Interestingly, the phone is tipped to carry IP66, IP67, and IP69 ratings, suggesting strong resistance against dust and water.

While Oppo hasn’t revealed official specifications yet, reports suggest the global variants of the Reno 15 series could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, unlike the Chinese models that use MediaTek silicon. Some models in the lineup are also expected to feature large batteries up to 6,500mAh with 80W fast charging, along with a triple rear camera setup that may include a 50MP telephoto lens.

Trending Now

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Expected Launch

Notably, the Reno 15 Pro Mini hasn’t been launched in China, hinting that it could be a select-market device, with India likely to be one of the focus regions. Earlier reports point toward a December launch window, though Oppo hasn’t confirmed this yet.