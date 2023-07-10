Oppo Reno 10 series will have the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro Plus. The series will boot on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 10 series today in India. The smartphone maker will take wraps off the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro Plus. All models will arrive in different price segments and have different specifications. That said, let’s see how we can watch the Live launch event and also have a look at the specs of each model.

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch: How to watch Livestream

Oppo will launch the Reno 10 series today at 12 PM in India. The launch event will be held Live on Oppo India’s YouTube channel. Those interested in watching the Livestream can click on the preview below.

Oppo Reno 10 series availability and pricing

Upon launch, the Reno 10 phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and offline stores in the country. While Oppo hasn’t revealed the price range of the phones, rumors have given us an idea of what to expect.

The Oppo Reno 10, which will be the base model in the series, is said to arrive above Rs 30,000. The Reno 10 Pro is expected to come at around Rs 40,000. And, the top-of-the-line, Reno 10 Pro Plus is rumored to come under Rs 60,000 price segment.

As usual, expect bank offers and exchange discounts on Flipkart and other retail stores.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro Plus specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 is expected to come with an AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It may have a 64MP triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It may feature a 50MP triple camera system on the back and the same 32MP selfie shooter on the front as the vanilla model. It may pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery on this one might be smaller, a 4,600mAh cell, but it may get 80W fast charging support.

Coming to the top-of-the-line Reno 10 Pro Plus, the smartphone may feature a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and have a 50MP triple camera system. The setup will also include a 3x optical zoom lens. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device could also come with a custom MariSilicon X NPU. It is said to come with a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging.