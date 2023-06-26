Oppo has officially confirmed that it’s launching the Oppo Reno 10 series in India. The company is expected to launch up to three devices under the series. The lineup will be sold via Flipkart and is also expected to be made available offline via authorized retail stores. Also Read - Oppo will rollout Android 14 on these 11 devices

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch details, highlights

While Oppo has confirmed the India launch of the smartphone series, it hasn’t given us an exact release date. But if an educated guess is to be made, the company may launch the series next month i.e. in July. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

Upon launch, the series will go on sale via Flipkart and offline retail stores.

This time around, Oppo is expected to introduce three phones. It has done the same in China. Unfortunately, Oppo hasn’t revealed all specs of the upcoming Reno phones. However, the series’ Flipkart landing page revealed some key highlights.

The Reno 10 series will feature a 3D curved display. Some of the models will arrive in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey shades. The Reno 10 will be the first phone in the country to have a 64MP telephoto portrait camera with OIS support. The camera will have features like Pro-Portrait mode, Night mode, and others.

As you might have guessed, the lineup is already available in China. But the Indian models may differ.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ specifications

Starting with the Oppo Reno 10, the device in China has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and packs a 4,600mAh battery. Oppo has offered 80W wired charging support on the Reno 10.

The Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ have the same display size as the Reno 10 but with a higher screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The duo has a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The Reno 10 Pro has a 50MP + 32MP + 8MP triple camera system, out of which, the second sensor is a telephoto and the third lens is an ultra-wide unit.

The Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, has a 50MP + 64MP + 8MP triple camera system. The 64MP lens is a periscope telephoto lens. The Pro has a Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood, while the Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Pro model packs a 4,600mAh cell and the Pro+ has a slightly bigger 4,700mAh cell. Both come with 100W fast charging support. The trio boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top.