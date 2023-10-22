Oppo Find N3 Flip goes on sale in India today: Check price and offers

Oppo launched its next-generation foldable-display smartphone dubbed as the Oppo Find N3 Flip in India on October 12. Now, within 10 days of its launch, the clamshell smartphone is available for purchase in India. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone starting today at 6PM. As a part of the sale offer, Oppo is offering cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Let’s look at the price and offers on the Oppo Find N3 Flip in more detail.

Oppo Find N3 Flip India price, offers and availability

Oppo Find N3 Flip is available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours and a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combination. It is available for Rs 94,999 via Flipkart and Oppo India’s official website starting today at 6PM.

Buyers can get the newly launched smartphone at Rs 82,999 after cashback and incentives. They can avail of cashback of up to Rs 12,000 from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store. Buyers purchasing the smartphone via Flipkart can avail cashback of up to Rs 12,000 from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. In addition to this, Oppo customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO primary display with a screen resolution of 2520 × 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1600nits with support for HDR10+. On the front, it has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels and a peak brightness of 900 nits. This cover display supports more than 40 apps in India.

The Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 and it is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

It comes with a triple camera setup along with Hasselblad’s camera technology to the mix. The phone sports a 50MP primary camera rear camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with the Sony IMX581 sensor and a 32MP telephoto lens with the Sony IMX709 sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with the Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor.

On the audio front, the phone has dual speakers and Dolby Atmos and on the connectivity front, it has eSIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7.