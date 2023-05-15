Oppo today launched a new F-series smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is dubbed as the Oppo F23 5G and it joins the league of other F-series devices, which includes the Oppo F21s Pro, the Oppo F21 Pro and the Oppo F19 series devices, which includes the Oppo F19, the Oppo F19s, the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro Plus. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Oppo says that the new Oppo F23 5G series smartphone is aimed at helping users ‘combat the issue of Nomophobia’. To make this happen, the company has included advanced charging technology in its smartphone. The company says that the new F23 5G smartphone comes with its proprietary 67W SUPERVOOC flash charging technology that charges the device up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, the company says that five minutes of charge can provide up to six hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing. Also Read - From Nothing Phone 1 to Oppo Find N2 Flip: All the phones getting Android 14 beta update

Oppo F23 5G price and offers

The Oppo F23 5G will be available in India in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour variants at a price of Rs 24,999 starting 12PM on May 18 via the Oppo Store, Amazon India and mainline retail outlets. Also Read - How to find your phone number on an Android smartphone: Here is a step-by-step guide

Ahead of the first sale, the Oppo has announced a bunch of new offers on the purchase of the Oppo F23 5G smartphone. Oppo says that the customers can enjoy up to 10 percent cashback and no-cost EMI of up to six months from May 18 to May 31 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and other banks. Interested buyers can also avail various financing option from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI finance schemes.

The company says that the loyal Oppo customers can avail an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 2,500 on exchanging their old Oppo smartphones. On the other hand, interested buyers who exchange smartphones from other companies can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 1,500.

In addition to this, Oppo is also offering the OPPOverse bundle offer as a part of which will offer the Enco Air2i earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 on buying the device between May 18 to May 23.

Oppo F23 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo F23 5G sports the company’s Oppo Glow design, which the company says comprises of millions of nano-level etchings on the back to resemble microscopic diamonds. It comes with a 3D curved back with a fingerprint resistant design and a slight curve on edges. It comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Oppo F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip that is coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the camera front, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

On the connectivity front, the phone has 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C and 3.5mm jack. The Opoo F23 5G is backed by 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.