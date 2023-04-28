OnePlus Pad pre-orders to begin in India today: Check details

OnePlus is keeping the buzz around its OnePlus Pad alive by teasing details about it in bits and pieces. The company announced the OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event back in February this year alongside the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 11 series smartphones. Then earlier this month, the company teased the pricing of the tablet. Now, nearly two-and-a-half months after the initial announcement, OnePlus’ first tablet will be up for pre-orders in India. Also Read - OnePlus Pad India price announced: Pre-orders start on April 28

The OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-orders in India starting 12PM today. Also Read - OnePlus Pad India price surfaced via Flipkart: Pre-orders begin April 28

OnePlus Pad price and offers

The OnePlus Pad costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and Rs 39,999 for the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It comes in a single Halo Green colour variant. It will be up for pre-orders in India via OnePlus’s official website in India and Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

OnePlus is giving several deals and discounts to the interested buyers who make the purchase via its own platform. Customers who make the payment using ICICI Bank credit card, net banking and EMI will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000, which will reduce the effective price of the OnePlus Pad to Rs 35,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB variant. Additionally, the company is offering folio cover worth Rs 1,499 at no additional cost.

On Flipkart, interested buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on payments made via SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank card owners will get a five percent cashback. Interested buyers will also be able to buy the device via a monthly EMI of Rs 6,667.

OnePlus Pad specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Pad comes with a metal body design with 2.5D curved glass on the front. It sports a 11.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 144Hz a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It also features support for technologies such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmost, omni-bearing sound field technology and four speakers.

The OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs OxygenOS 13.1. Coming to the camera, it has a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. On connectivity front, the OnePlus Pad features support for 5G, an auto-connect feature for OnePlus devices, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3.

Lastly the battery. The OnePlus Pad is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support 67W superVOOC fast charging technology.