OnePlus Pad was announced weeks back in India, however, its pricing was yet to be revealed. The first tablet of the brand will go on pre-orders on April 28. Now, ahead of taking its pre-orders, OnePlus has revealed the price of the tablet. Also Read - OnePlus Pad India price surfaced via Flipkart: Pre-orders begin April 28

The OnePlus Pad’s India price is as expected. For the unversed, Flipkart already leaked the price of the tablet last week. And, the official prices are in-line. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

OnePlus Pad India price, colors, and availability

The OnePlus Pad is priced starting at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank cards will get Rs 2,000 off. Also Read - How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

The tablet comes in a single Halo Green color option and will be available for pre-ordering on April 28.

OnePlus is giving a free folio case worth Rs 1,499 for those who pre-order the OnePlus Pad. Sales begin on May 2.

OnePlus Pad specifications and features

The OnePlus Pad sports a large 11.61-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2000×2800 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 7.5 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet boasts a 13MP single camera on the rear capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. There’s an LED flash unit assisting the rear camera. It features an 8MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It has 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

OnePlus has packed a 9,510mAh battery inside the tablet. It supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The tablet is claimed to go up to 90 percent in just 60 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 as some of the connectivity options. As for security, it has facial unlock support.