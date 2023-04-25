comscore
    News

    OnePlus Pad India price announced: Pre-orders start on April 28

    Mobiles

    OnePlus Pad can be pre-ordered for Rs 37,999 on April 28.

    Highlights

    • OnePlus Pad's India pricing has finally got announced.
    • OnePlus Pad is priced starting at Rs 37,999.
    • OnePlus Pad will go up for pre-booking on April 28.
    Untitled design - 2023-03-15T110915.122

    OnePlus Pad

    OnePlus Pad was announced weeks back in India, however, its pricing was yet to be revealed. The first tablet of the brand will go on pre-orders on April 28. Now, ahead of taking its pre-orders, OnePlus has revealed the price of the tablet. Also Read - OnePlus Pad India price surfaced via Flipkart: Pre-orders begin April 28

    The OnePlus Pad’s India price is as expected. For the unversed, Flipkart already leaked the price of the tablet last week. And, the official prices are in-line. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

    OnePlus Pad India price, colors, and availability

    The OnePlus Pad is priced starting at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank cards will get Rs  2,000 off. Also Read - How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

    The tablet comes in a single Halo Green color option and will be available for pre-ordering on April 28.

    OnePlus is giving a free folio case worth Rs 1,499 for those who pre-order the OnePlus Pad. Sales begin on May 2.

    OnePlus Pad specifications and features

    The OnePlus Pad sports a large 11.61-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2000×2800 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 7.5 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support.

    The tablet boasts a 13MP single camera on the rear capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. There’s an LED flash unit assisting the rear camera. It features an 8MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

    Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It has 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

    OnePlus has packed a 9,510mAh battery inside the tablet. It supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The tablet is claimed to go up to 90 percent in just 60 minutes.

    The OnePlus Pad boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 as some of the connectivity options. As for security, it has facial unlock support.

    • Published Date: April 25, 2023 3:43 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Microsoft may separate Teams from its Office products

    Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July

    Twitter to prioritize verified accounts

    Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

    Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Tech Updates/Launch

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video