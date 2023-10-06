OnePlus has announced the launch of its new OnePlus Pad Go in India. The newly launched Pad Go is the latest addition to the OnePlus tablet lineup in India, which also includes the OnePlus Pad launched in February 2023. It resembles the OnePlus Pad in terms of design and has a circular rear camera module at the centre. It is also available in a similar Green colour with a Matte and Glossy finish option for the back. Some of the highlights of the newly launched Pad Go include an 8,000mAh battery, Quad speakers, a 28.85cm display, and more.

OnePlus Pad Go India price and availability

OnePlus Pad Go is available only in Twin Mint colour and LTE and Wi-Fi versions. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with LTE is available for Rs 21,999 and the same variant is priced at Rs 19,999 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity option. The other variant with 256GB of storage and LTE connectivity is priced at Rs 23,999. This variant is not available with a Wi-Fi-only connectivity option.

The newly launched Pad Go will be available for pre-order starting October 12 at 12PM via the OnePlus’ official website and Amazon India. Buyers also will get a folio cover worth Rs 1,399 as a pre-ordering benefit. The open sale of the Pad Go will start at 12PM on October 20.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet runs OxygenOS 13.2.

It features an 11.350-inch LCD (LTPS) display with a 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz and a Touch Sampling Rate of 180Hz. The Pad Go has a peak brightness of 400 units.

On the camera front, it gets an 8MP rear camera with EIS support and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The newly launched tablet packs an 8,000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

It comes with Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi but supports 2.GHz band only. Additional features include Face Unlock, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope and Hall sensor.