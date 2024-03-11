OnePlus recently wrapped up launching its flagship phones, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, and it is now shifting its focus to the mid-range. That is where the company’s Nord series exists and it is getting a new smartphone next month. OnePlus has announced it will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India on April 1. While the announcement from the company’s X handle does not reveal a lot of details, a listing on Amazon mentions key information about the Nord CE 4, including its design that is very similar to that of recent Galaxy smartphones.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features

The upcoming Nord CE 4 will have at least two colour options, one having a green shade and the other one slightly grey. The name for these colourways will be announced later. The design of the phone is also out, and it looks like some variation of one of the recent Galaxy A-series phones. What gives away that idea is the vertically-stacked camera system on the top left corner of the phone’s back. By the looks of it, this camera system does not have three but two cameras, which means the third cutout has an LED flash module. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a flat-edge design but whether or not the alert slider is returning with this phone is unclear. The top edge shows the IR blaster is not going away anywhere in the next Nord phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications

The microsite on Amazon has some specifications sprinkled over it, as well. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, built using TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process. It houses a Kryo prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, three Kryo performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and four Kryo efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. A recent rumour suggested the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V in China will pack the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor. Details about the phone’s camera and display are not clear at this point, but considering this will be a mid-range phone, it could come with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.