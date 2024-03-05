OnePlus Ace 3V could be the next mid-range phone to arrive in the company’s home market, China. A new leak has said that the upcoming phone in the Ace series will be the first one to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset. Although nothing is official about this chip, an earlier leak suggested the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 will easily decimate MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 with its performance cores. OnePlus wants to be the first one to pick that chipset for its phone that could become a top performer in the mid-range.

OnePlus Ace 3V expected specifications

A credible tipster posted on Weibo the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3V. Besides the upcoming Qualcomm processor, the upcoming phone from OnePlus will feature a 1.5K display, which means it will have a resolution between 1080p and 1440p. Last year’s OnePlus Ace 2V came with a display with a 2772×1240-pixel resolution. Moreover, this phone will sport a 5500mAh battery supporting the company’s proprietary 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. The battery on the Ace 3V could be similar to that of the Ace 3, which is available internationally as the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 13 launch

The OnePlus Ace 3V’s launch timeline is unclear for now, but considering its predecessor arrived in March last year, the chances of a March launch are likely. The tipster also added that the OnePlus 13 would be launched earlier than the usual launch timelines for the company’s flagship phones. That would make the OnePlus 13 one of the first smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which is set for launch at the Snapdragon Summit in October.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 in January internationally, while the China debut took place in December last year. If the leak is anything to go by, the next OnePlus flagship phone may come sometime in November, almost the same time as the launch of Xiaomi’s flagship phone. Reports have claimed the Xiaomi 15 series will arrive in October this year and OnePlus could give good competition to it.