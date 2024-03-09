Amazon Deals: Buy OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at Rs 16,999

Amazon Deals: If you are planning to buy a brand new smartphone for yourself and have a budget of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, there’s good news for you. OnePlus‘ most affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, is now even more affordable on Amazon. Let’s take a look at the deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at just Rs 16,999

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was launched starting at Rs 19,999. Now, however, it is priced at Rs 17,999 on Amazon for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs 19,999. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select bank cards. With the bank offer, the final price of the phone goes down to Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

For that price, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a solid deal. It comes with capable hardware, which we’ll have a look at below, and runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS.

The smartphone can be purchased in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an LCD screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. The punch-hole of the screen holds a 16MP front camera that can shoot selfies and record videos. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 60fps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also has a shared microSD card slot for additional storage. As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. OnePlus advertises the device can go from 0 percent to 80 percent with just 30 minutes of charge.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 on top. It has the following connectivity options: dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNSS suite having GPS. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It as a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired earphones and headphones.