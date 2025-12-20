OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests Compact Flagship With Massive 7,000mAh Battery

OnePlus is said to be developing a third member of its flagship phones series. Last month, OnePlus 15 was officially announced while the OnePlus 15R was revealed just recently. There are new leaks suggesting that OnePlus might be working on a third phone called OnePlus 15T. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

The information comes from well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who has shared several early details about the phone’s display, performance, camera setup, and battery. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

OnePlus 15T Specifications (Leaked)

The new leak suggests that the OnePlus 15T might feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. The OnePlus 15T is expected to have a 165Hz refresh rate, which matches all other OnePlus 15 series devices. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

Performance is expected to remain firmly in flagship territory. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor used in the standard OnePlus 15. If accurate, this would place the 15T among the most powerful compact Android phones expected next year.

The OnePlus 15T is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. There is no mention of an ultra-wide camera at this stage, which suggests OnePlus may be prioritising optical zoom over adding extra lenses for numbers.

One of the more surprising claims in the leak relates to the battery. Despite its smaller 6.3-inch form factor, the OnePlus 15T is rumoured to pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh. If true, this would be unusually large for a compact phone and could become one of its key highlights.

The leak also mentions that OnePlus has started testing accessories for the device. These include magnetic snap-on cases in white and grey colour options. OnePlus has not shared any official details about the OnePlus 15T so far. Based on current reports, the phone is expected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2026.