OnePlus has confirmed the India launch date of its next flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 12. The smartphone will debut in early January and will compete against the likes of the newly launched iQOO 12 and the yet-to-launch Samsung Galaxy S24. Accompanying the OnePlus 12 will be its mid-range sibling, the OnePlus 12R. Let’s take a look at the details here.

OnePlus 12 India launch date revealed

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are scheduled to launch on January 23 globally, including the Indian markets. In India, the launch will begin at 7:30 PM IST on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

With the launch of these phones, OnePlus will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

OnePlus 12 specifications

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 12 in China, but the OnePlus 12R’s arrival is still due. It looks like it will directly be a global release next month. As for the specs of the flagship 12, the device features a 6.82-inch punch-hole display with a 2k resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The LTPO AMOLED screen has 120Hz refresh rate support and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is equipped with a triple-rear camera system on the back. The rear setup is led by a 50MP main lens, a 64MP periscope sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at up to 24fps. Upfront, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It packs a massive 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The device boots on Android 14 OS out of the box with ColorOS 14 on top. The phone should arrive with OxygenOS 14 in the Indian market. OnePlus has also offered an IP65 rating and an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Other details about he device, including its India price and availability should be revealed at the event itself next month. Until then, we expect the rumor mill to give us some unannounced details.